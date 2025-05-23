Odisha Government sets up panel to study Kotia situation

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday constituted a 16-member committee headed by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari to study the prevailing situation in the disputed Kotia region and submit a detailed report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The committee was tasked with reviewing the current scenario in the area, where tensions persist due to governance and development interventions by Andhra Pradesh, despite a Supreme Court directive to maintain status quo.

The committee was formed as per the decision taken at a high-level meeting chaired by CM Majhi on April 22 this year. It was decided to give special attention to Kotia group of villages under Pottangi block of Koraput district through a single agency headed by a special officer either from the OAS or ORS cadre for holistic development of the border region.

Single agency to deliver services in Kotia

The meeting had also decided to frame an administrative mechanism to address the issues faced by the people so that the various departments presently providing different services could come under one umbrella and all the schemes implemented by them can be delivered through a single agency, said an order of the Revenue department.