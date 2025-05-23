Odisha Police tightens vigil to foil terror attack bids during Rath Yatra, hawk eye on coastal boundaries

BHUBANESWAR: Alarmed by the Pahalgam terror attack which killed around 26 people, Odisha Police has tightened vigilance to thwart any similar incident during the upcoming Rath Yatra in Puri on June 27.

Puri could be a target as at least half-a-million devotees, pilgrims and tourists throng the town during the nine-day festival.

Director, Intelligence RP Koche has intimated the senior officers that Puri’s coastal boundary requires heightened vigilance during the chariot festival. This apart, security at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, a high risk (category-A monument), should be enhanced to prevent any attempts of saboteurs.

In a letter to all SPs, DCPs, Cuttack and Rourkela railway SPs and others on Wednesday, Koche underlined that considering the heightened threat perception following the Pahalgam attack, security measures should be augmented during Rath Yatra to ensure a smooth and incident-free festival.