Odisha Police tightens vigil to foil terror attack bids during Rath Yatra, hawk eye on coastal boundaries

BHUBANESWAR: Alarmed by the Pahalgam terror attack which killed around 26 people, Odisha Police has tightened vigilance to thwart any similar incident during the upcoming Rath Yatra in Puri on June 27.
Puri could be a target as at least half-a-million devotees, pilgrims and tourists throng the town during the nine-day festival.
Director, Intelligence RP Koche has intimated the senior officers that Puri’s coastal boundary requires heightened vigilance during the chariot festival. This apart, security at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, a high risk (category-A monument), should be enhanced to prevent any attempts of saboteurs.
In a letter to all SPs, DCPs, Cuttack and Rourkela railway SPs and others on Wednesday, Koche underlined that considering the heightened threat perception following the Pahalgam attack, security measures should be augmented during Rath Yatra to ensure a smooth and incident-free festival.
He further stressed that Odisha’s porous coastline needs heightened vigilance, intensified marine patrolling and coordination with Indian Coast Guard and Navy personnel to thwart any infiltration bid. “Any attempt by hostile/suspicious elements to take houses on rent should also be kept under a close watch. Regular verification of hotels and lodges should be carried out to identify and nab suspicious persons,” the letter stated.
Intelligence units should remain on high alert during Rath Yatra to gather information and monitor activities of potential threats and track any suspicious movement towards Puri. A multi-layered security approach is necessary for the chariot festival, including heightened vigilance, robust measures and Al-powered surveillance. Public awareness and cooperation are also crucial in ensuring a safe and secure event. Security coverage at railway stations, bus stands and other places of public gathering must be enhanced, it said.
Odisha Police said Puri will remain under a thick blanket of security cover to ensure Rath Yatra festival passes off smoothly. The security personnel will be deployed at vantage points like inside and outside the temple, near the chariots, parking places, taxi/bus stands, restaurants, railway stations, nearest airport and others to keep a close vigil on the anti-social elements.