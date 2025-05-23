Sundargarh district sees rise in sex ratio, with 957 girls born per 1,000 boys in 2024

ROURKELA: The tribal-dominated Sundargarh district has recorded a significant rise in the sex ratio over the last two years with the birth rate of girls per 1,000 boys going up to 957 in 2024 from 911 in 2022.

According to official statistics, the birth rate of girls per 1,000 boys was 933.6 in 2018, 919.2 in 2019, 935.8 in 2020 and 943.3 in 2021. After a gradual rise till 2021, the birth rate drastically dropped to 911 in 2022 but rose again to 931 in 2023.

The next year in 2024, the number of girls taking birth improved to 957. In 2024, the district reported birth of 14,755 boys compared to 14,122 girls with 12,794 institutional and 1,328 domiciliary deliveries of female children.

Sources in the health administration said the average birth rate of girls in Sundargarh would have improved further in 2024 but for the poor performance of four pockets in the district.