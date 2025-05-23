Woman critically injured after being shot by nephew in Ganjam district over family dispute

BERHAMPUR: A 40-year-old woman suffered critical injuries after being shot at by her nephew in Rampalli village within Kodala police limits in Ganjam district late on Wednesday night.

The injured, Bhabini Raut, is undergoing treatment in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. Sources said Bhabini’s nephew Suresh Pradhan arrived at her house with an intention to kill his uncle Sushant Raut over a family dispute. A heated argument broke out between the accused and his uncle. In a fit of rage, Suresh took out a gun from his pocket and opened fire at Sushant.

The bullet hit Bhabini who had arrived at the scene after hearing the loud quarrel. While Suresh fled after the incident, his aunt was rushed to Kodala community health centre. She was later referred to MKCG MCH. Hospital sources said Bhabini has been admitted to the ICU of surgery ward.

Kodala police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab Suresh who is on the run. Though the exact reason behind the firing incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the accused committed the crime over a family dispute.