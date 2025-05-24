Forest guard killed by armed poachers during patrol near Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve

BHUBANESWAR: A forest guard was gunned down by poachers while carrying out his duty in a protected area close to Satkosia Tiger Reserve, highlighting the perils of frontline forest staff and the prevalence of armed criminals in the state.

Prahallad Pradhan was serving as the forest guard of Sinkol beat and also the in-charge of Hindol section in Dhenkanal forest division.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who paid condolences to the bereaved family of Pradhan announced Rs 30 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the slain forest guard.

Official sources said the incident took place early morning on Saturday, when the forest officers and staff of Dhenkanal Forest division led by regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF), Angul were on night patrol in and around Rajmanoharpur reserve forest of Hindol range.

The patrolling started on Friday night and continued till early hours of Saturday. During their duty in the small hours, the forest team came face to face with a group of poachers, equipped with country-made firearms in the area.

The poachers immediately resorted to firing in which Pradhan sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to the bullets.