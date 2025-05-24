Forest guard killed by armed poachers during patrol near Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve
BHUBANESWAR: A forest guard was gunned down by poachers while carrying out his duty in a protected area close to Satkosia Tiger Reserve, highlighting the perils of frontline forest staff and the prevalence of armed criminals in the state.
Prahallad Pradhan was serving as the forest guard of Sinkol beat and also the in-charge of Hindol section in Dhenkanal forest division.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who paid condolences to the bereaved family of Pradhan announced Rs 30 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the slain forest guard.
Official sources said the incident took place early morning on Saturday, when the forest officers and staff of Dhenkanal Forest division led by regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF), Angul were on night patrol in and around Rajmanoharpur reserve forest of Hindol range.
The patrolling started on Friday night and continued till early hours of Saturday. During their duty in the small hours, the forest team came face to face with a group of poachers, equipped with country-made firearms in the area.
The poachers immediately resorted to firing in which Pradhan sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to the bullets.
He is survived by his wife, who is also a forest guard, and a daughter. PCCF (Wildlife) and chief wildlife warden (CWW) Prem Kumar Jha, rushed to Hindol following the incident. He said four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.
“A thorough probe will be conducted and stern action will be initiated against the wildlife criminals involved in the incident,” he said.
The chief wildlife warden said the entire forest fraternity stands with the family of Pradhan and assured all support to them in this time of grief.
Mortal remains of Pradhan will be cremated with full state honors in presence of Forest minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik and others at Khamakhyanagar.
The incident, meanwhile, has once again flagged the mounting threat forest frontline staff are facing from armed poachers in the state and the intervention needed for their protection.
Two forest staff of Similipal Tiger Reserve had also been killed by the armed poachers in mid 2023, prompting the state government to grant immunity to forest personnel for use of firearms for self-defence while dealing with the poachers to protect forest-based resources in the state.