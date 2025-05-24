House of key accused in murder of Sahadev Nayak razed by BMC

BHUBANESWAR: The house of Rama Nayak, the alleged mastermind in the brutal murder of police mitra and sanitation supervisor Sahadev Nayak in the capital, was demolished by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday on the ground of encroachment and illegal construction.

BMC deputy commissioner (enforcement) Ajaya Mohanty said they had received reports of encroachment in six cases in Kedarpalli slum. However, after verification it was found that four houses had land rights certificates (LRC) under Jaga Mission, while the remaining two houses, belonging to Rama Nayak, were found to be constructed illegally.

Mohanty said notices were served to the two houses twice within a fortnight to vacate the premises, after which the enforcement squad of the BMC demolished the illegal structures on Friday.

Sources said apart from encroachment, both police and the civic body had also received allegations regarding involvement of Nayak in the heinous crime and other anti-social activities in the area causing panic among the residents in the locality.

Sahadev Nayak, a 32-year-old sanitation supervisor with the BMC from the same slum, was hacked to death in broad daylight on the Rasulgarh overbridge of NH 16 on January 8. Nayak, alleged to be the key conspirator in the case, was arrested by the Commissionerate Police in February.

Police said Rama’s associate Raja, who is also an accused in the case is still absconding and efforts are on to nab him. “The demolition of house of the accused involved in such crime and illegal activities is an exemplary action,” said a senior police official.