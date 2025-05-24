Odisha Government readies monsoon action plan to tackle urban flooding

BHUBANESWAR : Anticipating an above-normal rainfall in the ensuing monsoon season, the state government has worked out a comprehensive ‘Urban Flood and Waterlogging Management’ action plan to tackle waterlogging in different cities and towns effectively.

The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has asked all the urban local bodies (ULBs) follow it strictly for safeguarding public health, infrastructure and urban livelihoods through necessary preventive, preparatory and responsive measures in the event of heavy rainfall.

“The action plan will be implemented through proactive planning and community participation. The main objective is to ensure urban areas in the state remain resilient, safe and prepared for the challenges of an intense monsoon,” said Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

As per the action plan, the ULBs will carry out inspection of all major and internal drains and ensure their desiltation and repair before monsoon. Focus will be more on repairing damaged covers and removing encroachments obstructing drainage channels. The ULBs will also install bar screens and wire meshes in tertiary drains to filter out solid waste and prevent blockages during peak rainfall. Personnel will be deployed for continuous monitoring and waste removal.

Identification of waterlogging hotspots will be carried out across all urban areas for pre-deployment of pump sets and emergency equipment. Zone-level officers will be appointed for real-time emergency response in these areas. Machinery will be kept in readiness by the civic administrations to clear roads, blocked due to uprooted trees or damage to infrastructure in heavy rain or storm, in a swift manner. The drinking water services, however, will be restored immediately by WATCO and PHEO in a coordinated manner, the action plan stated.

The government has also asked the urban local bodies to keep the multi-purpose cyclone shelters and public buildings in readiness to use them as emergency shelters, in the time of need. Structural safety, water, sanitation, food supply, and security, especially for women and vulnerable populations, will be ensured in these shelters.