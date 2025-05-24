Parents protest delay in publication of results by seven CBSE schools in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Irate locals including parents of students on Friday gheraoed the Padampur sub-collector’s office protesting the delay in publication of results by seven CBSE-affiliated schools in Bargarh.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results of Class X and XII examinations earlier this week. However, 1,185 students of the seven schools are still awaiting their results. With no clarity from school authorities or the district administration, the delay has triggered anxiety among students, alleged the agitators.

Results of the students of OAV Bandupali, OAV Fezerpur, OAV Gaisilet and OAV Sohela besides three private schools are reportedly unavailable on the CBSE portal.

The agitators said parents of the students had approached the district education officer (DEO) on multiple occasions but no steps were taken to address the issue.

On Tuesday, a group of parents from Padampur had also submitted a letter to the sub-collector in this regard.

An agitating parent Pramod Panigrahi said, “The district administration seems to be least bothered about the future of our children. If the administration doesn’t provide a satisfactory answer by Saturday, we will launch hunger strike till the results are published.”

Padampur sub-collector Sneha Aragula said she has apprised the matter to the district collector. “The complaint has already been forwarded through the appropriate channel and we too are awaiting a response from the other end.”

Last week, DEO Biswanath Sahu had informed that principals of the seven schools are in touch with CBSE authorities and are trying to resolve the matter. Besides, he also said that the results will likely be published by Monday.