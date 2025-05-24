Vigilance raids eight locations linked to R&B JE in DA case

NUAPADA: Vigilance officials on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at eight locations linked to junior engineer in the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Division of Khariar Susanta Kumar Sethy over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

In the morning, eight separate teams comprising seven deputy SPs, three inspectors, 10 assistant sub-inspectors and other supporting staff carried out the coordinated raids on basis of search warrants issued by the court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Bhubaneswar

The locations which were searched included Sethy’s triple-storey residential building and an under-construction structure at Gangotri Nagar, Lingipur in Bhubaneswar, a farmhouse at Bilipada in Pipili, his relative’s residence at Brahmeswarpatna in Bhubaneswar, his office at R&B sub-division and government quarters in Nuapada, and residences of his two associates located in Kedar Lane and Garage chowk areas of the state capital.

The Vigilance said inquiry is underway to ascertain if the assets are disproportionate to Sethy’s known sources of income. Preliminary reports indicate presence of potentially incriminating evidence, but the full extent of the findings will be clear after a detailed evaluation.

Sethy began his government service in February 2004 as a contractual JE. He was regularised in the post in March 2011 and has since served in various R&B divisions including Rayagada, Angul and Khariar. He has been posted in Nuapada since September 6, 2023.