Double engine govt delivering and with accountability, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: The previous government only made promises whereas the double engine government is delivering with accountability, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

He was addressing a programme on ‘Empowerment of Kendu Leaf Workers,’ organised jointly by the Forest and Labour departments at Sambalpur University auditorium.

Highlighting the vital contribution of kendu leaf workers to the rural economy, Pradhan said the government is committed to addressing their long-standing issues and empowering them through welfare initiatives. “All the promises made to kendu leaf workers will be fulfilled. Today’s programme marks a welcome step in this direction,” he said, adding that the previous government often failed to deliver on its commitments, such as the Rs 100 bonus on paddy announced at Sohela.

“Our government works on the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas,” Pradhan said. The union minister said that around 7 lakh metric tonne of kharif paddy worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore was procured in the state, and the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism ensured financial support reached farmers directly. H

The minister announced that over the next five years, 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in government schools to foster scientific mindset among children, and every gram panchayat in Odisha will have a Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Naik, Sambalpur MLA Jay Narayan Mishra, Rengali MLA Sudarshan Haripal and Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy were present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan inaugurated the regional conference “Saksham 2025” organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organized at Indian institute of Management - Sambalpur (IIM-S), where he urged chartered accountants to actively support grassroots economic activities.