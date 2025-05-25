Elephant tramples woman to death in Mayurbhanj, child left unhurt

BARIPADA: A 27-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant but her toddler son was left unhurt in Bisoi area in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Charmi Naik of Gargadi village under Jodia panchayat within Bisoi police limits.

Sources said, Charmi had gone to a forest near their village to collect twigs from Sal tree with her one-year-old son in the morning. She left the child near a tree and was cutting a branch, when the woman suddenly encountered a tusker. The elephant attacked and killed her on the spot. However, Charmi’s son was not attacked by the pachyderm.

The incident came to light at around 12 pm on Saturday, when villagers, passing through the region, heard the cries of the child. They rushed into the forest and found the toddler near a tree. A short distance away, they discovered Charmi’s body.

Police and forest officials rushed to the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered.

The villages demanded compensation and financial assistance for the bereaved family, especially since the young child has been left without a mother.

Forest officials said that initially 10 per cent compensation will be disbursed initially, with the remaining amount being provided after completion of necessary formalities.