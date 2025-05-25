Forest guard shot dead by poachers near Satkosia Tiger Reserve

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: In a shocking incident, a forest guard was gunned down by poachers during a late-night patrol in Dhenkanal forest division, close to Satkosia Tiger Reserve, highlighting the vulnerability of frontline forest staff and the audacity of armed criminals.

Prahlad Pradhan (37) was the forest guard of Sinkol beat and also the in-charge of Hindol section in Dhenkanal forest division. He was leading the patrol team. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences and announced Rs 30 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the slain forest guard.

Official sources said the incident occurred at around 3 am on Saturday when a 13-member team led by Pradhan was on an anti-poaching patrol in Kai reserve forest of Hindol section, close to Tantichira village. The patrolling started on Friday night and continued till the early hours of Saturday.

The forest team came face to face with a group of poachers, equipped with country-made firearms in a cashew orchard. When the patrol team confronted the poachers, the latter resorted to firing, in which Pradhan sustained grievous injuries.

Leading from the front, Pradhan showed exceptional courage even after getting a bullet in his stomach. The brave forest guard continued to chase the poachers and managed to overpower them with the support of his team.