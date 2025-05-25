Forest guard shot dead by poachers near Satkosia Tiger Reserve

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: In a shocking incident, a forest guard was gunned down by poachers during a late-night patrol in Dhenkanal forest division, close to Satkosia Tiger Reserve, highlighting the vulnerability of frontline forest staff and the audacity of armed criminals.
Prahlad Pradhan (37) was the forest guard of Sinkol beat and also the in-charge of Hindol section in Dhenkanal forest division. He was leading the patrol team. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences and announced Rs 30 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the slain forest guard.
Official sources said the incident occurred at around 3 am on Saturday when a 13-member team led by Pradhan was on an anti-poaching patrol in Kai reserve forest of Hindol section, close to Tantichira village. The patrolling started on Friday night and continued till the early hours of Saturday.
The forest team came face to face with a group of poachers, equipped with country-made firearms in a cashew orchard. When the patrol team confronted the poachers, the latter resorted to firing, in which Pradhan sustained grievous injuries.
Leading from the front, Pradhan showed exceptional courage even after getting a bullet in his stomach. The brave forest guard continued to chase the poachers and managed to overpower them with the support of his team.
Moments later, he fell unconscious and was rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital where he succumbed, said Dhenkanal DFO Sumit Kumar Kar. Chief wildlife warden (CWW) Prem Kumar Jha, who rushed to Hindol, said there were four poachers in the group and all have been arrested. The accused Sibram Pradhan from Hindol, Laxmidhar Aruk and Sunil Jena from Narasinghpur, and Purna Dehury from Tantichira have been handed over to Hindol police.
Pradhan got best performer award
“A thorough probe will be conducted and stern action will be initiated against the wildlife criminals involved in the incident,” Jha said. The entire forest fraternity stands with the family of Pradhan, he said and assured all support to them.
Pradhan, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty, had been awarded the best forest guard at the state-level Forestry Award 2025 earlier this year. He is survived by his parents, wife who is also a forest guard, and a six-year-old daughter.
Mortal remains of Pradhan were cremated with full state honours in presence of Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia and Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik at Khamakhyanagar.
The incident has once again flagged the threat forest frontline staff face from armed poachers and the intervention needed for their protection. In mid-2023, two forest staff of Similipal had been killed by poachers, prompting the state government to grant authority to forest personnel for use of firearms in self-defence.
POACHER ATTACK
Fatalities
May 23, 2023
Forest guard Bimal Jena shot dead at Pithabata forest in Similipal Tiger Reserve
June 17, 2023
Forester Mathy Hansdah gunned down in Upper Barhakamuda range of Similipal Tiger Reserve
Injuries
April 21, 2022
Protection assistant Sunaram Singh sustained bullet injury in Dukura range of Similipal
March 18, 2024
Two forest staff brave bullets during a patrol in the Panchalingeswar beat of Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary