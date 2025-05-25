Four hurt in clash between two groups in Odisha's Jeypore

JEYPORE: Four persons, including three from Nabarangpur, were injured in a clash in New Street area under Jeypore town police limits on Friday night.

According to sources, a group of people from Nabarangpur had come to Bamunigaon under Jeypore block to attend a family function. In the evening, they along with their relatives from Bamunigaon went to Jeypore to meet other kin. However, an argument broke out between the group from Nabarangpur and some residents of New Street over past issues, which led to verbal abuses. The situation escalated as both groups clashed.

The incident left Ajit Naik (40), Sagar Naik (38), Sagar Harijan (40) of Nabarangpur, and Arjuna Horijan (42) of Bamunigaon injured. They were shifted to the Jeypore district headquarters hospital.

Arjuna and Sagar were transferred to SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput as their condition deteriorated.

Jeypore town police reached the spot and has launched an investigation. A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify persons involved in the incident, police said.

The exact number of accused will be determined only after completion of the investigation, they added.