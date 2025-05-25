Monsoon hit Kerala, likely to make its way into Odisha in a week

BHUBANESWAR : As the southwest monsoon set over Kerala eight days ahead of schedule, the rain-bearing weather system is expected to arrive at an early date in Odisha too.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of south peninsular and northeast India and some parts of east and central regions between May 29 and June 4.

Weather experts said, the already strong monsoon current may get a further boost while advancing towards the state due to the low pressure area expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on May 27. If the favourable conditions prevail, it may arrive at least 10 days early, around June 1, they said.

Monsoon normally arrives in Odisha around June 12. Last year, monsoon had reached the state on June 8, around four days earlier than usual. However, the arrival of monsoon has always been complicated. It had set on the state on June 22 in 2023, June 16 in 2022, June 10 in 2021, June 11 in 2020 and on June 21 in 2019.

“Monsoon normally reaches Odisha 10 to 12 days after entering Kerala. However, this year, the strong monsoon current along with the anticipated low pressure area is expected to accelerate advancement of the rain-bearing weather system towards Odisha,” said an IMD official.

The Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA University in Bhubaneswar said the low pressure area may accelerate the arrival of southwest monsoon in the state. Due to the system, monsoon may reach Odisha about 10 to 12 days before earlier than usual, said CEC director, Sarat Sahu.

Odisha comes under the core monsoon zone and normally receives 1,150 mm rainfall between June and September. Under the influence of the low pressure area expected to form over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal, rainfall activity is expected to increase in the state from next week onwards. Meanwhile, parts of the state experienced rains on Saturday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north coastal Odisha and the neighbourhood.