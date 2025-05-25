Nuapada district administration launches bird protection drive

NUAPADA: The Nuapada district administration has started a campaign called ‘Pakhhi Paain Dina Tiye’ (A day for the birds) to protect local bird populations from the harsh summer heat.

Led by collector Madhusudan Das, the campaign was officially launched on May 13 in Amlapali village of Areada panchayat in Khariar block during a public awareness meeting on migrant labourer rehabilitation.

As part of the campaign, earthen pots filled with water and eco-friendly nests were hung from trees to provide relief and shelter to birds during the scorching summer.

Divisional forest officer Khariar Aziz Khan, chief district development officer Lambodar Dharua, sub-collector Yogendra Majhi and Khariar panchayat samiti chairperson Pushpanjali Nanda attended the event. The event featured a symbolic tree worship ceremony to emphasise the importance of ecological balance.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said, birds are an inseparable part of human life and vital contributors to ecological development. He further lauded the efforts of the Forest department and appealed for the campaign to be expanded to every village in the district.

The campaign continued with its second phase on Monday in Khola village of Larka panchayat in Boden block during a public grievance hearing. Clay pots, drinking water containers, and handmade nests were installed on trees under the supervision of forest officials.

The initiative has received wide appreciation from local environmentalists and residents, and efforts are now underway to replicate the programme across all panchayats of Nuapada district.