Odisha students stage hunger strike over delay in CBSE results

BARGARH: In a dramatic turn of events, students from seven CBSE-affiliated schools in Padampur sub-division launched a hunger strike on Saturday morning over inordinate delay in publication of their Class 10 and 12 results.

However, the protest was called off late in the evening after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan personally assured the agitating parents and students that the results would be published by May 27.

Even as CBSE declared Class 10 and 12 results earlier this week, over 1,185 students from schools including OAV Bandupali, OAV Fezerpur, OAV Gaisilet, OAV Sohela, and three private institutions in Bargarh district were left out.

On the CBSE portal, their result status continues to show either RE (Result Expected) or Result Later, causing deep anxiety among students and parents.

With no response from school authorities or the district administration despite repeated appeals, the students began an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Padampur sub-collector’s office. District officials and police personnel reached the spot to initiate dialogue but the protesters initially refused to relent.

As the day progressed, a group of parents was facilitated to meet the union education minister who was in Sambalpur on a visit. Following a series of discussions, Pradhan gave a clear assurance that the results would be published by May 27.

The hunger strike was subsequently withdrawn around 9 pm. However, the protesters warned that if the results are not declared by the assured date, they will resume the agitation from May 28. “We were forced to take the extreme step because the administration failed us repeatedly. We trust the Education Minister’s word. But if that promise is not fulfilled, we will return to protest from May 28,” said Pramod Panigrahi, a parent involved in the agitation.