One dead as ambulance rams into parked truck in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: A 28-year-old ambulance attendant died and two others sustained serious injuries when their ambulance crashed into a stationary truck on NH-16 near Rathia Chhak under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Achutananda Barik of Dasarathapur in the district, who was working as the attendant of the ambulance. The injured included the ambulance driver and a relative of the patient.

According to the police, the ambulance was returning to Dasarathapur after dropping off a patient at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The accident occurred when the ambulance driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into the rear end of a parked truck near Rathia Chhak.

Upon receiving information, Chandikhole fire brigade personnel and police rescued the injured with assistance from locals. The injured were initially rushed to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

Police seized both the damaged ambulance and the truck. The victim’s body was sent to Dharmasala CHC for postmortem. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.