Orissa HC slams CMC commissioner for flouting stay order on vending zone

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday slammed the commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Anam Charan Patra for flouting the stay order on the construction of vending zone adjacent to the boundary wall of the second campus of the Madhusudan Law University (MLU) coming up at Jobra here.

Though the PIL was scheduled for next hearing on June 30, the vacation court took it up on the day after advocate Prasanna Kumar Nanda appearing on behalf of the petitioners - three MLU students Aroop Kumar Deo, Sarvani Sahoo and Ambika Prasad - made urgent mention and alleged that vending zone construction work was going on despite the court’s interim stay order issued on May 20.

On the court’s special notice, Patra and Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo appeared through virtual mode. The IIC of Malgodown police station, Suprasanna Kumar Mallick, present at the spot, joined the platform of the court proceeding and also showed the live video footage of the construction work that involved covering some portion of the cabins with a galvanised iron roof.

Patra, on his part, expressed helplessness and submitted that some hooligans have started construction work in violation of the interim order. Taking serious note of it, the bench of Justices SK Sahoo and MS Sahoo observed that it was apparent from the allegations regarding violation of the stay order were prima facie correct.