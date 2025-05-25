Pink help desk in Srimandir for female devotees

BHUBANESWAR : Puri police have launched a ‘pink help desk’ at Shree Jagannath temple to promptly address the grievances of female devotees.

Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal said lakhs of female devotees visit Srimandir everyday.

“The pink help desk has been set up to ensure safety and convenience of the women. It will be manned by six female constables,” he said.

The constables will assist the women with compassion and professionalism in case they face any difficulty both inside and outside the temple.

The constables will collect feedback, suggestions and complaints from the women and if required, they will coordinate on their behalf with local police stations and PCR vehicle personnel, the SP said.

Based on the feedback received at the help desk, steps will be taken to further enhance the safety/security and convenience of the female devotees at Shree Jagannath Temple.