Sand removal from Odisha's Konark temple to begin soon: ASI DG

BHUBANESWAR: The process for removal of sand from the towering Jagamohan of the Sun temple at Konark was initiated in the presence of DG of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Yadubir Singh Rawat on Saturday.

The DG ASI visited the World Heritage Site and reviewed the conservation works of the Sun temple including steps taken to facilitate removal of sand which had been ordered by the then Union Culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel in 2020.

The ASI had set up a mechanical working platform for the purpose. Stones will be removed over the ‘Antarala’ from the western side of the Jagamohan. The stones will be removed for the creation of a 6 ft X 5 ft hole/tunnel manually at the location where the British had originally put sand inside the monument.