Sand removal from Odisha's Konark temple to begin soon: ASI DG

BHUBANESWAR: The process for removal of sand from the towering Jagamohan of the Sun temple at Konark was initiated in the presence of DG of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Yadubir Singh Rawat on Saturday.
The DG ASI visited the World Heritage Site and reviewed the conservation works of the Sun temple including steps taken to facilitate removal of sand which had been ordered by the then Union Culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel in 2020.
The ASI had set up a mechanical working platform for the purpose. Stones will be removed over the ‘Antarala’ from the western side of the Jagamohan. The stones will be removed for the creation of a 6 ft X 5 ft hole/tunnel manually at the location where the British had originally put sand inside the monument.
Officials said in the next few days, the working platform and lift will be put in place to begin drilling of the demarcated area on the western wall. Subsequently, stones will be removed carefully from the point for creation of the tunnel through which workers will be able to enter the Jagamohan.
“As of now, our aim will be to check the feasibility of removal of sand from the point,” said a senior official. Groundbreaking ceremony for the sand removal work was done in 2022.
According to reports, the extent of sand inside the Jagamohan at present is up to 19.8 metre (64.9 ft) from the bottom of the 39.6 mtr (130 ft) high monument and the sand has settled by 5.8 mtr (19 ft) from the top.
Earlier, the ASI had formed a four-member committee of experts including associate professor of structural engineering at IIT-Madras Arun Menon. The panel had examined the monument and existing studies to decide on the modalities to remove sand.