Two-day ‘Master Crafters’ exhibition opens in Odisha to promote handicrafts

BHUBANESWAR: A two-day exhibition ‘Master Crafters’ celebrating the state’s traditional crafts and their artisans was inaugurated by commissioner-cum-secretary of Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts department Poonam Guha Tapas Kumar here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said the state government has planned a cluster development programme under Srujanika to foster the craft sector.

Organised by the Crafts Council of Odisha (CCO), the exhibition features 20 master craftspersons, including national and state award winners, showcasing a diverse range of Odisha’s handicrafts. Chairman of CCO Santosh Kumar Mohapatra said this is the second edition of the exhibition which aims at promoting excellence in craftsmanship and providing marketing support to artists.

CCO is affiliated with the Crafts Council of India and the World Craft Council. It supports artisans through skill development, market linkage, innovation and advocacy for inclusive growth.