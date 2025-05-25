Two held in Odisha for making, sharing video supporting Pakistan

CUTTACK: CHAULIAGANJ police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly recording and circulating a video supporting Pakistan in a bid to incite hatred and create communal disharmony among the people.

The accused have been identified as 27-year-old Sourav Sahoo of Sagar within Kanpur police limits and Goutam Lenka (28) of Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack.

Police said the duo, along with their associates had recently recorded a video in which Sourav could be seen shouting slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on the banks of Mahanadi river near Gandhipalli Gada.

They then circulated it on various WhatsApp groups in a deliberate attempt to incite hatred and create disturbance among Hindus and Muslims during a time when there is already an ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

“Given that Cuttack is a communally sensitive city, circulation of such a video is likely to incite communal disharmony and affect the law and order situation in both the state and across the country.

The aforementioned act clearly demonstrates the malicious intent of the accused to outrage the religious feelings of a section of citizens. Their intention was to cause disorder and incite violence,” said a senior police officer.

Accordingly, basing on a written report of sub-inspector Nilanchal Jena of Chauliaganj police station, a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS Act 2023, and the accused were arrested. “Two mobile phones have been seized from them. Further investigation is underway,” the police officer added