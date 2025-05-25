‘Viksit Odisha’ to be the shining star of ‘Viksit Bharat’: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Asserting that Odisha will be the growth engine in the country’s trajectory towards becoming a global economic powerhouse by 2047, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said people of the state aspire to see its economy soar to USD 1.5 trillion over the next 25 years.
Addressing the 10th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, Majhi said his government, which will complete one year on June 12, 2025, has laid the foundation for Samruddha Odisha, 2036 with a vision for a prosperous and empowered state.
“Our ambitious resolve is to build a prosperous, developed and proud Odisha - a ‘Viksit Odisha’ that shines brightly within a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The people of Odisha aspire to see the state’s economy touch USD 500 billion by 2036 and soar to USD 1.5 trillion by 2047,” the CM said.
Odisha vision document to be released on June 12
The chief minister said his government has prepared an Odisha vision document with inputs from over 3.2 lakh people. Analysed using artificial intelligence, the document is a comprehensive, actionable and inclusive report and will be released by him on June 12, Majhi said, adding, he will personal ly moni tor i ts implementation.
Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leveraging central assistance of Rs 73,000 crore for new railway projects, Rs 4,600 crore for national highway projects and another Rs 17,500 crore for projects which are to be sanctioned soon, Majhi said the state economy had shown a robust growth of 7.2 per cent in 2024-25.
“Our vision, which we have started working on, is to build world-class roads, railways and air connectivity with the support from the central government. We seek to leverage the state’s long coastline with port-based special economic zones, as a part of the global value chain, to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities,” he added.
The chief minister said his government is making all-out efforts to attract investment in textiles, garments, food processing and also new age industries for large-scale employment generation. “The Make-in-Odisha conclave reinforced Odisha’s status as the leading investment destination in the eastern region.
The state received 593 investment intents of Rs 16.73 lakh crore spread over 20 sectors with employment potential of 12.88 lakh. This surpassed the total value of investments received in the last three editions of the conclave,” he informed.
Expressing his government’s commitment for rapid urbanisation from the current level of 17 per cent to 40 per cent by 2036 and 60 per cent by 2047, Majhi said Odisha plans to develop a metropolitan region of 7,000 sq km around Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Jatni, Cuttack, Paradip and Puri, with similar plans for other growth centres. “I seek the support of the Government of India and my counterparts from other states in Odisha’s transformative journey towards Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat,” Majhi said.