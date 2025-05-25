‘Viksit Odisha’ to be the shining star of ‘Viksit Bharat’: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Asserting that Odisha will be the growth engine in the country’s trajectory towards becoming a global economic powerhouse by 2047, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said people of the state aspire to see its economy soar to USD 1.5 trillion over the next 25 years.

Addressing the 10th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, Majhi said his government, which will complete one year on June 12, 2025, has laid the foundation for Samruddha Odisha, 2036 with a vision for a prosperous and empowered state.

“Our ambitious resolve is to build a prosperous, developed and proud Odisha - a ‘Viksit Odisha’ that shines brightly within a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The people of Odisha aspire to see the state’s economy touch USD 500 billion by 2036 and soar to USD 1.5 trillion by 2047,” the CM said.

Odisha vision document to be released on June 12

The chief minister said his government has prepared an Odisha vision document with inputs from over 3.2 lakh people. Analysed using artificial intelligence, the document is a comprehensive, actionable and inclusive report and will be released by him on June 12, Majhi said, adding, he will personal ly moni tor i ts implementation.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leveraging central assistance of Rs 73,000 crore for new railway projects, Rs 4,600 crore for national highway projects and another Rs 17,500 crore for projects which are to be sanctioned soon, Majhi said the state economy had shown a robust growth of 7.2 per cent in 2024-25.