YATS team embarks on exposure visit to ISRO facilities

BHUBANESWAR : The top 30 winners of the 18th edition of the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) on Saturday embarked on an educational exposure visit to ISRO’s telemetry tracking and command network and UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru.

The talent search is a flagship initiative by Tata Steel in collaboration with Pathani Samanta Planetarium, operating under the Science and Technology department.

The journey was flagged off by the principal secretary of Science and Technology department, Chithra Arumugam at a ceremony held in the planetarium. The winning students were selected from a competition conducted among aspirants from 30 districts.

Congratulating the winners who were chosen out of 71,000 participants, Arumugam said, this initiative not only celebrates the legacy of Pathani Samanta but also ignites the scientific curiosity of young minds. “It has been truly inspiring for students who dream of becoming the next Sunita Williams,” she said.

Chief of corporate communications of Tata Steel Sarvesh Kumar said, the platform will inspire and empower future scientists.