CM Mohan Majhi showcases Subhadra, aid for farmers at PM’s NDA meet

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday shared impactful initiatives of his government with his counterparts of NDA-ruled states at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Of the several programmes initiated by the BJP government after coming to power in Odisha, Majhi is learnt to have highlighted two signature schemes - Subhadra Yojana and Samrudha Krushak Yojana - which have empowered women and farmers of the state through financial support.

Subhadra Yojana is a flagship woman-centric scheme under which the state government is providing Rs 50,000 cash in half-yearly installments of Rs 5,000 each to beneficiaries between the age group of 21 and 59.

More than one crore women of the state have benefited from the scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17 last year, the CM said. Majhi also highlighted how the farmers of the state have benefited from the Samrudha Krushak Yojana under which input assistance of Rs 800 is given over and above the minimum support price of Rs 2,100 per quintal of paddy under decentralised procurement.

This has benefited nearly 17 lakh farmers, he said. Issues of good governance, best practices by states, security measures, and development initiatives were discussed at the meeting after passing of two resolutions on the success of Operation Sindoor and the prime minister’s announcement on caste census, said deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, who also joined the meeting along with his counterpart Pravati Parida.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “A day of high-energy discussions, bold ideas, and actionable insights on governance, development and nation-building. Proudly showcased Odisha’s impactful initiatives and drew inspiration from the success stories of other NDA governed states.” “Reaffirmed our unshakable resolve to deliver good governance, ensure national security and drive inclusive growth for every Indian.