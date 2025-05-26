Complex spine surgery by doctors of Ispat General Hospital

ROURKELA: Doctors at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) have achieved another milestone in advanced surgical care by successfully treating a 59-year-old male patient who suffered severe spinal trauma following a serious fall.

RSP sources said after the patient sustained injury on May 3, he was admitted at Rourkela government hospital for four days. Later, he was admitted to IGH on May 7 with complains of severe body stiffness, inability to stand or walk independently, and difficulty in rising from bed, dressing and eating.

The patient was diagnosed with cervical disc disease coupled with abnormal mobility of cervical vertebrae. A surgical team, led by senior consultant neurosurgery Dr Manoj Deo, which included Dr Sanjukta Panigrahi and other specialists performed the complex procedure. During his hospital stay, the patient showed 40 per cent improvement and continues to recover.