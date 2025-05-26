Cop injured in attack by transgenders in Bargarh

BARGARH: A police officer sustained injury after being allegedly attacked by two transgenders in Bargarh on Sunday. Police said two miscreants, identified as Reshma and Riya, were arrested for attacking traffic in-charge and sub-inspector Mangal Kisku.

Sources said the incident took place near Gandhi chowk when the two transgenders were demanding money from commuters at the traffic signal. Kisku and his team asked them to vacate the spot. However, the situation escalated when the duo reportedly attacked the police personnel.

The SI reportedly suffered a fractured finger and a few other staff also sustained minor injuries in the scuffle. Subsequently, police managed to overpower the two transgenders. The accused were produced in court in the evening, said Town IIC S Kandankel.