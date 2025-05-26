Delay in cyclone shelter construction triggers resentment in Balasore

BALASORE: Villagers of Soro block are discontent over the administration’s failure to construct cyclone shelters, even two years after the official announcement by the state government.

Bahanaga block has 22 cyclone shelters, while Soro has only four - in Anantapur, Tentoi, Guda, and Pakhar panchayats. The most affected panchayat, that of Sabira, Talanagar, Sajanpur, Madhusudanpur and Kedarpur do not have a single shelter causing difficulties for residents during cyclones and floods.

In 2023, the district administration OSDMA had notified the district collector of Balasore to build four shelters- one at Rahaniya village under Talanagar panchayat and one at Kedarapur village under Kedarapur panchayat, while two others in Bahanaga block. However, villagers complain that construction materials have not reached any of these sites, with work yet to commence.

Former sarpanch of Talanagar Rajendra Prasad Das said a project plan was prepared to construct a cyclone shelter in Rahaniya village but the plot number was mistakenly listed under Talanagar. This caused delay in the project.

Kedarpur sarpanch Supriya Jena said while two hume pipes were laid and a road constructed, not a single brick has been placed for the cyclone shelter due to departmental negligence. With monsoon approaching, she urged immediate action and approached the Soro BDO to expedite the process.

The issue was also raised in the Assembly by Soro MLA Madhab Dhada on March 27 with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari assuring that steps were being taken to start construction. Soro BDO Satyanath Nayak said he will look into the matter.