Fake Excise officials raid liquor unit, loot Rs 1 lakh

NUAPADA: A group of men posing as Excise officials from Cuttack allegedly looted over Rs 1 lakh cash from a liquor unit manager at Gandabahali village in Sinapali, police said on Sunday.

The crime took place at around 12.45 pm on May 15 but was reported to the police 10 days later on May 24.

Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said as per the FIR lodged by manager of Gandabahali bhatti (local liquor unit) Umesh Sahu (52), three miscreants forcibly entered the premises and introduced themselves as officials of the Excise department.

The three accused searched the liquor unit, owned by one Shashanka Sahu, including its storehouse, kitchen, brewing area and selling counter. During inspection, they allegedly pulled out pouches of out still liquor and claimed the unit was illegally selling 165 ml pouches instead of the mandated 200 ml. Accusing the manager of selling adulterated liquor, they recorded videos and threatened to post them on social media.

According to the complainant, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to delete the videos. When the manager refused, they verbally abused him and his coworkers and reportedly issued death threats. Fearing for his life, the manager eventually handed over Rs 1.02 lakh cash to one of the accused.

After taking the money, the three miscreants fled the scene. The SP said after scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area, police ascertained the identities of the three accused - Ranjan Kumar Mahanti of Narla in Kalahandi district and Pabitra Mohan Sahu and Trinath Sahu of Titilagarh in Balangir.

Basing on the FIR, Sinapali police registered a case against the accused under sections 329 (3), 296, 308 (2), 319 (2), 204, 205, 351 (3) and 3 (5) of the BNS. Raghavendra said Mahanti was previously booked in a similar case in Narla. Police are currently tracking down the suspects and verifying the registration details of the vehicle used in the crime. The accused will be nabbed soon.