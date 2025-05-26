Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauds Atut Bandhan’s initiative

BHUBANESWAR : Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has praised the philanthropic initiative of Atut Bandhan, a non-profit providing financial assistance to meritorious but needy students undertaking medical studies in various government medical colleges of the state.

In a message to the organisation on its third anniversary recently, Sitharaman said, “It is commendable that within a short period of three years, Atut Bandhan has been able to support 200 students in a transparent and accountable manner, with the financial assistance transferred directly to the accounts of the students and without involving any middleman.”

Stating that medical profession is recognised as one of the noblest callings, the Union minister said it demands sincerity, hard work, commitment, and unwavering dedication. “Your selfless service, delivered with compassion and a smile, will go a long way in building a healthier and more humane society,” she added.

On the occasion, the organisation felicitated 20 students who successfully completed their MBBS course by presenting them with Atut Bandhan blazers in the presence of chief secretary Manoj Ahuja. Atut Bandhan founder Pritish Basa said, “Our aim is to assist 300 more students in the next three years.”