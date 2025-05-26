Government to raze old OCAC building, set up modern tech business tower

BHUBANESWAR : The state government is planning to demolish the old Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) building and construct a new state-of-the-art Technology Business Tower in its place.

Set to be built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore, the mega structure will be equipped with adequate infrastructure and opportunities for collaboration and networking essential for fostering growth of technology-related companies in the city.

Apart from the old building OCAC also has a seven-storey building constructed by IDCO at a cost of around Rs 46 crore. Operational since 2014, the facility houses IT, ITeS and ESDM companies in Odisha. It has a total space of 1,57,206 sq ft of super built up area.

Considered a major IT hub, it hosts various IT and ITeS companies and also has a dedicated floor for IT/ITeS/ESDM startups with incubatory facilities. OCAC, the technical directorate of Electronics and IT department of the state government, is also functioning from the same building.