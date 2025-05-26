Lightning deaths rise as early warning apps fail to serve: Study

BHUBANESWAR : Lightning detection and early warning mechanisms like Damini, Sachet and Mausam have failed to make a positive impact in curbing deaths due to the calamity due to lack of effective outreach, relaying timely alerts to the common people, a new study has concluded.

The study findings came on Friday when the state recorded at least 13 lightning deaths in six districts. The study conducted under the lightning monitoring awareness programme of Fakir Mohan University found 48 human fatalities and 86 cattle deaths during March-May period, which is around 18 per cent (pc) of Odisha’s average annual lightningrelated fatalities.

Koraput reported the highest 13 deaths, followed by seven from Mayurbhanj, six each from Ganjam and Nabarangpur, four from Rayagada, three each from Angul, Balasore, Bargarh and Sundargarh, two each from Puri, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Balangir.

The data shows over 80 pc of fatalities took place in open environments or kutcha structures and 90 pc between 2 pm and 7 pm. The maximum 17 deaths were recorded while people were standing under trees, six each in agricultural fields and while riding two-wheelers and five deaths inside cow shelters/ shrimp ponds.

“The existing outreach mechanisms that leverage improvement in lightning detection and early warning applications seem to have failed to serve the last-mile rural population as most of the victims are below the poverty line and out of the digital early warning systems,” said lead author Prof Manoranjan Mishra.

The researchers said the awareness campaigns that focus on ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ will remain ineffective unless they are carried out physically through the local governance structures like the extension officers, teachers in schools, Anganwadi workers, and panchayat members.