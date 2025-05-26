Man shot at by miscreants in connection with road rage incident

BHUBANESWAR : A man sustained injuries after allegedly being shot at by miscreants in connection with an incident of road rage here on Saturday night.

The victim, Pratap Swain is a native of Pitapalli within Infovalley police limits, and runs a transportation business.

Police said Swain was travelling on his two-wheeler when he reportedly had an argument with a truck driver in connection with overtaking on the highway. He allegedly also assaulted the driver before leaving. The driver later informed about the matter to his employer Dipu Parida and his brother Lipu.

Police said both Swain and Dipu are known to each other. The duo had a heated exchange on the matter over phone. Later in the night, Dipu along with his brother visited Swain’s house in Pitapalli and a brawl erupted between them. The two siblings later opened fire on Swain and fled the spot.

“The victim has sustained gunshot injuries on his left leg. He is currently under treatment at a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and search underway to nab the accused brothers,” said Infovalley IIC, Krupasindhu Barad.