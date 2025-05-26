NGT orders fresh inspection of fish processing unit in Balasore district

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered fresh inspection of a fish meal and scrap fish processing unit at Tundura under Remuna block in Balasore district.

The NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata issued the direction after declining the inspection report submitted along with an affidavit by Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, on May 22.

On April 17, the NGT had constituted a joint committee to visit the fish processing unit which was allegedly releasing untreated water into the sea through the Kantachira river after washing huge quantities of rotten scrap fish. Bipin Bihari Das, a resident of nearby locality, made the allegations in a petition while advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy represented him.