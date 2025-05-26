Sambalpur Zoo to be Odisha’s second Nandankanan: Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday announced plans to develop Sambalpur Zoo as Odisha’s second Nandankanan Zoological Park with joint efforts from the Centre and the state government.

Visiting the zoo in the morning, Pradhan inspected the facilities and explored both the zoological and botanical gardens. He held discussion with local residents and officials of the Forest department and district administration on various issues related to the zoo including addition of new species and infrastructure upgrades.

The union minister said a comprehensive development plan will be prepared to revamp the zoo to make it at par with Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

Sambalpur Zoo stands out with several unique features not found elsewhere in Odisha. It houses the state’s only glass-view leopard enclosure for close animal observation and the nocturnal animal house, offering a glimpse into the lives of night-active species.

The zoo also features an open orchidarium with 100 orchid species and hosts weekly storytelling sessions by wildlife experts to promote conservation awareness among all age groups, said Pradhan who is also the Sambalpur MP.

He further said equipped with a dedicated animal hospital and round-the-clock veterinary care, the zoo ensures well-being of the animals. Besides, nine hectare of the zoo will be developed as a green belt, creating an urban forest to combat rising summer temperatures and support biodiversity in Sambalpur.