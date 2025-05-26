Sourav Ganguly's brother, sister-in-law rescued after speed boat capsizes off Puri beach

BHUBANESWAR: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehashish and his wife Arpita had a narrow escape when their speed boat overturned, throwing the couple into the sea water off Puri beach on Saturday evening.

The Ganguly couple was enjoying water sports when the incident took place. Their boat was reportedly hit by a huge tide after which it overturned. The incident occurred over 20 metre inside the sea at about 6 pm on Saturday within Baliapanda police limits.

Videos of the capsized speedboat that went viral showed lifeguards rushing to rescue the tourists using rubber tubes. The boat had a carrying capacity of 10 water sport enthusiasts but the operators apparently allowed only three to four people on board. It was also the last boat to go into the sea for the day.