CM Mohan Charan Majhi invites PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend first anniversary of BJP govt in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah to attend the celebrations marking one year completion of the first BJP government in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons after returning from Delhi on Monday, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida informed that the chief minister has also requested the two top leaders of the party to attend the Rath Yatra in Puri this year.

“The chief minister has invited all Union ministers, key national functionaries of the BJP and chief ministers of all NDA-ruled states to be part of the grand religious event to be held on June 27,” Parida said.

Majhi, who is on a four-day visit to the national capital, extended the invitation to the PM after the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday. He also invited the NDA chief ministers after a meeting chaired by the prime minister on Sunday.

Asked if the prime minister has accepted the invitation, Parida said, “The chief minister has solicited the presence of the PM and the Home minister at the first anniversary celebration of the state government and Rath Yatra festival. We will wait for their response because they have very busy schedules.”

The ruling BJP is set to complete one year of the government on June 12 for which it has planned a grand three-day celebration from June 11 to 13 from block to state level. The state-level function will be held at Janata Maidan here. “We will showcase our achievements and present our report card to the people regarding what we had promised and what we have done in the last one year,” Parida said.