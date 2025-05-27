Cyber crime command centre to set up in Bhubaneswar soon: DGP YB Khurania

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police will soon have a state-of-the-art cyber command centre to investigate rising online crimes, and the state government has decided to set it up in Bhubaneswar, DGP YB Khurania said here on Monday.

The centre will play an important role in control of cyber crimes, detection and provide immediate assistance to the victims, said Khurania after addressing a workshop here on ‘cyber crime investigation and cyber intelligence’.

Crime Branch had submitted a proposal to the state government to set up the centralised cyber command centre here with advanced tools to investigate complex online crimes/cyber attacks and monitor the investigation of such offences at the state as well as district level.

Sources said the new facility will have modern tools and equipment to help the police in evidence collection, investigation and detection of cyber crimes. Khurania pointed out that there was a need to continuously enhance the knowledge and skills of the officers to effectively combat the cyber crime menace.

“The workshop will continue here for four days and police personnel from most of the districts will participate. Similar programmes will also be conducted at range and district levels to enhance the skills of the police personnel of all ranks,” he said.