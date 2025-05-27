Intellectually-disabled woman raped in Pipili, suspect arrested

PURI: Police on Monday arrested a man on charges of raping a 25-year-old intellectually-disabled woman in Sahajpur village. The suspect also tried to kill the survivor before she was rescued by the family members.

The accused was identified as Suryanarayan Swain (30) of the same village and was arrested following a complaint filed by victim’s father on Monday.

According to the complaint, the complainant was living with his daughter in the village, while other family members were in Bhubaneswar. While returning from the paddy field on Sunday, he reportedly heard his daughter, who was intellectually disabled, screaming. He rushed to the house along with two neighbours and found Suryanarayan trying to strangle her. When they tried to catch him, he pushed them and fled the scene.

Later that day, as the victim’s father was on his way to file a complaint, Suryanarayan intercepted him on the road and threatened to kill them if they went ahead with it. Police registered a rape and attempt to murder case and arrested Suryanarayan and sent him for medical examination.

In another case on Sunday, a woman revenue officer of Teisipur under the Pipli tehsil filed a complaint with the police alleging inappropriate behaviour by an additional tehsildar. In her complaint, the officer stated that the incident occurred on Saturday during heavy rainfall. As most staff had left for the day due to the inclement weather, she was waiting in a room adjacent to the additional tehsildar’s office for the rain to subside.

She alleged that the additional tehsildar PK Mohanty entered the room and, after a brief conversation, allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately. When she tried to move away, he reportedly pulled her towards him by force.

Police registered an FIR under sections 74 and 75 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, Mohanty has been transferred by the administration. He, however, dismissed allegations.