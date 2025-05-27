Odisha faces crisis of quality paddy seeds as OSSC short of target

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) may not meet its target to supply 3.5 lakh quintal certified paddy seeds to the farmers for kharif crops as registered growers have started disposing of their stock either in the paddy procurement channel or in open market.

In the absence of a firm commitment from the government for payment of input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal for certified seeds, most of the seed growers of Bargarh and Sambalpur districts have sold their seeds to government agencies under decentralised paddy procurement or in open market with an assured price of Rs 3,100 per quintal. Those farmers who have supplied seeds to the State Seeds Corporation continue to wait for more than five months for the input assistance which they are supposed to get within 48 hours of delivery.

The corporation has procured only 1.5 lakh quintal certified paddy seeds for the ensuing kharif operation. The corporation has reduced the target to 2.5 lakh quintal as growers having stock of certified seeds have started disposing them of at primary agriculture cooperative societies in the ongoing rabi procurement under minimum support price.

“The state cabinet which approved the proposal for implementation of Samrudha Krushak Yojana for three years from 2024-25 to 2026-27 in October 2024, decided to provide input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal over and above the seed price of Rs 2,921 as fixed by the state seed pricing committee. It was decided that the directorate of agriculture and food production will release the input assistance on the basis of the demand placed by OSSC,” said farmers’ member in the OSSC Board of Directors Ashok Baral.