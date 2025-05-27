Suspected Maoists hijack and loot truckload of explosives in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA/BHUBANESWAR: Suspected Maoist operatives looted a truckload of explosives from a remote and forested area located about 90 km from Rourkela, in Sundargarh district, on Tuesday.

The area where the incident took place is in the vicinity of the Saranda forests in the adjacent West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, considered the hotbed of Maoists.

The explosive-laden truck, sources said, was on its way to Banko area under K Balang police limits, where a stone quarry is located. Around eight armed persons hijacked the truck at around 10 am and drove it to the nearby forest where the explosive packets were unloaded. The consignment was supposed to be delivered at the quarry.

As per preliminary information, the truck was carrying about 150 packets of gelatin sticks of Prime make.