Suspected Maoists hijack and loot truckload of explosives in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA/BHUBANESWAR: Suspected Maoist operatives looted a truckload of explosives from a remote and forested area located about 90 km from Rourkela, in Sundargarh district, on Tuesday.
The area where the incident took place is in the vicinity of the Saranda forests in the adjacent West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, considered the hotbed of Maoists.
The explosive-laden truck, sources said, was on its way to Banko area under K Balang police limits, where a stone quarry is located. Around eight armed persons hijacked the truck at around 10 am and drove it to the nearby forest where the explosive packets were unloaded. The consignment was supposed to be delivered at the quarry.
As per preliminary information, the truck was carrying about 150 packets of gelatin sticks of Prime make.
DIG (western range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said that the truck was intercepted near Banko and forcibly taken a kilometre inside the forest. Once there, the explosives were unloaded in presence of another 10-15 persons who then vanished into dense forests carrying the packets.
So far, no FIR has been received in connection with the incident, and further details are awaited, Rai said. Asked about the involvement of Maoists, the DIG said police are trying to ascertain the identity of those behind the incident. A search operation has been launched, he added. “The role of Maoists has not been ruled out,” he said.
Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwaker, who also is in charge of Rourkela police district, did not divulge any details and said an investigation is underway. While there have been intense anti-Maoist operations in West Singhbhum district, the Sundargarh side of the border under Rourkela police district has not seen such a drive in recent years.
From the modus operandi and precision of action, sources pointed out that it appeared to be the handiwork of Maoists. In the event these explosive packets fall into their hands, it may have a devastating impact since the left-wing ultras are battling for their existence in Jharkhand.