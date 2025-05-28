25 wagons of freight train derail on Kottavalasa–Kirandul railway section in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Train services were affected on the Kottavalasa–Kirandul (KK) railway section under Waltair division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) after 25 wagons of a freight train derailed while passing through a tunnel on Wednesday afternoon.

Railway sources said the iron-ore laden freight train en-route from Koraput to Visakhapatnam went off the tracks near Chimidipalli in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, possibly due to some issues with the tracks.

Although no casualties have been reported, the derailment severely disrupted movement of trains on the route, which is predominantly a freight line used for transportation of minerals and industrial goods. Some passenger trains that pass through the route between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul have been diverted via Vizianagaram and Rayagada.

An emergency response team rushed to the site to assess the situation and restore the tracks.