Diarrhoea outbreak claims three in Odisha's Jharsuguda, 15 affected

JHARSUGUDA: A diarrhoea outbreak in Harijanpara of Brajrajnagar’s Rampur area in Jharsuguda district has reportedly claimed three lives and affected over 15 people, triggering concern among public health authorities.

The deceased were identified as Milan Sahu (44), Damrudhar Budha (75) and Basudev Tanti (40). Milan died at Khaliakani community health centre (CHC) on May 18 while Damrudhar and Basudev succumbed at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on May 23 and May 25 respectively.

Basudev’s wife Sarita Tanty alleged delay in emergency response, stating that no ambulance arrived after repeated calls to 108. He was eventually taken to Khaliakani CHC with the help of neighbours. But with no medical staff present there, Basudev was shifted to the DHH where he died.

Health officials suspect that consumption of water from a contaminated well is the primary cause of the outbreak. Sources said several residents have reported symptoms of diarrhoea after drinking water from the local well.