Liquor traders accuse MLA of harassment, extortion in Odisha

JEYPORE: A day after Laxmipur MLA Pabitra Saunta forcibly shut down government-approved liquor shops operating in his assembly constituency, licensed liquor traders on Tuesday accused the legislator of harassment and extortion.

In a letter to the Koraput collector, owners of seven licensed liquor shops alleged that the MLA was demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 1 lakh from each of them. They claimed that their shops were closed on basis of false accusations after they refused to comply with his demands.

The traders called for immediate action against the legislator, requesting the administration to intervene and allow them to operate in accordance with Excise rules without political interference.

On Monday, a group of residents led by the Congress MLA forcibly shut down licensed liquor shops in Dasmantpur, Garudaguda, Kakrigumma, Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon and Laxmipur for allegedly flouting government norms.

Saunta claimed the liquor sold in these shops was of substandard quality and produced under unhygienic conditions, causing serious health hazards among local communities.

“For the past few months, I have been urging the administration to take action against these shops for violating Excise norms and selling hazardous liquor. Since there was no response, we were forced to shut them down ourselves. We cannot allow such dangerous trade to continue in tribal areas,” he said.