Man places stillborn baby on road to protest neglect in Odisha

BHADRAK: In a heart-wrenching incident, a family placed a stillborn child’s body on the Bhadrak-Chandbali bypass road amidst continuous showers to protest what it called medical negligence, here on Tuesday.

Basanti Rout, who delivered the stillborn baby, was admitted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital as her condition remained critical while her father put the dead child on a piece of cloth along the busy road seeking the attention of the administration.

Amidst the drizzle, the family demanded action against the private nursing home which had conducted an ultrasound and declared the foetus healthy couple of days back. Blaming the nursing home for the child’s death in the womb, the family sought administration’s intervention.

Tension flared after family members and locals staged roadblock and burned tyres in front of the private diagnostic centre, accusing it of medical negligence that allegedly led to a stillborn baby.

Basanti, a resident of Radhanga village under Dolasahi panchayat, had undergone an ultrasound at the diagnostic centre on May 25. The report indicated that her six-month-old foetus was healthy. Based on the scan result, the family consulted a gynaecologist who discharged her after review.