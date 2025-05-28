Steps to check jaundice ahead of Sital Sasthi in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Ahead of the three-day Sital Sasthi festival, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has assured stringent measures to prevent the repeat of last year’s jaundice outbreak which was linked to contaminated water. The festival will be held from May 31 to June 2 and is expected to draw lakhs of devotees to Sambalpur

Last year, the festive celebrations were marred by a jaundice outbreak traced to ice lollies made from contaminated water and sold by roadside vendors. The root cause was the city’s ageing water supply pipelines passing through open drains, allowing pollutants and sewage to seep in through leakages. The outbreak was detected in late June, initially affecting Kumbharpada, Dhobapada and Pensionpada, before spreading to other localities. Over 150 people, mostly children aged 6 to 14, were affected.

SMC commissioner Vedbhusan said following last year’s incident, periodic inspections of ice factories and other such units are continuing to ensure quality control. One ice unit in Dhanakauda, which was sealed during the outbreak, has resumed operations after several rounds of inspections.

“We are intensifying checks. Contaminated food is being destroyed and violators penalised from time to time. Plastic ban enforcement is ongoing and will be strengthened during the festival,” he added.

Food inspector Sandeep Saurav said inspections of sweet shops and food joints across the city have been carried out. “As temporary stalls will start mushrooming in next few days, we will scale up inspections focusing on food and water quality.”

Meanwhile, the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) has initiated a `7 crore project to revamp the city’s compromised water infrastructure. “The tender has been awarded to four executing agencies. Work will begin shortly,” said WATCO GM Bramheswar Das.