Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Odisha's Kendrapara due to poor drainage, illegal construction

KENDRAPARA: Incessant rains for the last three days have led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the coastal district, causing major inconvenience to residents.

Waterlogging has been reported from Pattamundai town, Aul, Rajnagar, Rajkanika and Mahakalapada with both vehicles and pedestrians struggling to navigate the submerged roads. Sources said several low-lying villages continue to remain submerged due to the heavy downpour.

The worst-hit are residents of Pattamundai town. Local resident Satyapriya Samal said poorly maintained roads and a dysfunctional drainage system have worsened the crisis. “The roads are in shambles. Small potholes have turned into large craters, leading to traffic jams,” he said.

Adding to the woes, illegal construction on wetlands and canal-side lands has aggravated the problem. “Land sharks are converting water bodies into homestead lands, leading to poor water drainage. Revenue officials are also involved in illegally converting wetlands and water bodies for residential use,” alleged Prafulla Das, another resident of Pattamundai.