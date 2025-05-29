Sambalpur set for grand Sital Sasthi yatra with over 8,000 artistes, silver pandal

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur city is gearing up for the grand celebration of historic Sital Sasthi yatra which will kick-off from May 31.

Over 8,000 artistes from Odisha and outside will take part in the three-day festival, rituals of which commenced from Tuesday. The festival marks the divine marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati which will take place on May 31 night. The homecoming procession of the divine couple to their temple would start on June 1 night and end on June 2 evening.

This year, Nandapada Sital Sasthi committee is set to showcase a 1.5 quintal silver pandal where the divine marriage will take place. Around 1,800 folk artistes will perform Dulduli, Samprada, Ganta, Shabar, Kantara, Mayur, Aghori, Galpa, Ghumura, Purulia Chhau, Dambaru, Jodi Shankha and Danda Nacha.

Other key highlights of the event will include Kharagpur’s Sher Baja, Mumbai’s Lavani, Kerala’s Melam and Tambola dancers. Chariots will feature tableaux of Kalabhairava, Panchamukhi Hanuman and Rameshwaram. Tableaux themed on Sambhaji Maharaj and Operation Sindoor will also be displayed. The Nandapada committee has drawn a budget of `70 lakh for the festival.

Similarly, Jhaduapada Sital Sasthi committee’s grand celebration will feature 150 artistes from Bhopal’s Baba Bateshwar Kirtan Samiti and 60 from Goa’s Shree Tonyeshwar Shingmotsav Mandal. Dance troupes from Kolkata, Assam, and Puri’s Jagannath Bhakti Nrutya Mandali will perform on two mobile stages.