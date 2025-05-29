Sambalpur set for grand Sital Sasthi yatra with over 8,000 artistes, silver pandal

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur city is gearing up for the grand celebration of historic Sital Sasthi yatra which will kick-off from May 31.
Over 8,000 artistes from Odisha and outside will take part in the three-day festival, rituals of which commenced from Tuesday. The festival marks the divine marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati which will take place on May 31 night. The homecoming procession of the divine couple to their temple would start on June 1 night and end on June 2 evening.
This year, Nandapada Sital Sasthi committee is set to showcase a 1.5 quintal silver pandal where the divine marriage will take place. Around 1,800 folk artistes will perform Dulduli, Samprada, Ganta, Shabar, Kantara, Mayur, Aghori, Galpa, Ghumura, Purulia Chhau, Dambaru, Jodi Shankha and Danda Nacha.
Other key highlights of the event will include Kharagpur’s Sher Baja, Mumbai’s Lavani, Kerala’s Melam and Tambola dancers. Chariots will feature tableaux of Kalabhairava, Panchamukhi Hanuman and Rameshwaram. Tableaux themed on Sambhaji Maharaj and Operation Sindoor will also be displayed. The Nandapada committee has drawn a budget of `70 lakh for the festival.
Similarly, Jhaduapada Sital Sasthi committee’s grand celebration will feature 150 artistes from Bhopal’s Baba Bateshwar Kirtan Samiti and 60 from Goa’s Shree Tonyeshwar Shingmotsav Mandal. Dance troupes from Kolkata, Assam, and Puri’s Jagannath Bhakti Nrutya Mandali will perform on two mobile stages.
Chariots will display themes like Aghori idols, Bramhos, S-400 missile, Rafale fighter jet, and a massive Nandi idol apart from other tableaux. Over 2,700 artistes will participate in Jhaduapada Sital Sasthi yatra. The committee has estimated a budget of Rs 60 lakh for the festival.
The Mudipara Jageswar Baba Sital Sasthi committee has announced that this year’s grand celebration will feature Mayur Singhasan (peacock throne), Hanuman’s chariot, and the Ram-Sita Rath adorned with the Neel Chakra. The exhibition floats will showcase representations of Garuda, Narasimha avatar and Brahmos missile. Cultural performances will include dance troupes from Nagpur, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, and Mumbai (Lavani), along with two groups from Kolkata. Over 3,000 artistes will participate in the procession for which a budget of Rs 40 lakh has been allocated.
Notably, the state government has sanctioned a financial grant of Rs 1.8 crore for celebration of Sital Sasthi yatra by 21 committees in western Odisha including Sambalpur city and nearby areas.