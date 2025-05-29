Tough case but good to see it end in conviction: Senior IPS officer Patnagarh parcel bomb

BHUBANESWAR: Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra, who had led the investigation of the sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb case, on Wednesday expressed satisfaction that the court awarded life sentence to mastermind Punjilal Meher.

The officer, now serving as additional DG of Railways and Coastal Security, said though nothing can compensate the loss of Soumya Sekhar Sahu’s family, it was satisfying to see the case end in conviction. He appreciated the officers who were part of the investigation team.

The case has come as a major success for Odisha Police since there were no eyewitnesses of the incident and very little evidence was available to tie it to back to Punjilal.

Known for his investigating knack, Bothra, IG of Crime Branch (CB) back then in 2018, was asked to helm the probe after the local police made no breakthrough and state government handed over the case to the agency. He camped at Patnagarh for days to supervise the probe.

“There was no evidence as the parcel bomb had exploded on the spot. However, an anonymous letter sent to Balangir SP to hoodwink the investors led the CB to the mastermind,” Bothra told mediapersons after a court in Balangir sentenced Punjilal to life imprisonment. The letter sent by Punjilal to mislead the investigators actually brought him under radar and eventually led to his arrest, he said.