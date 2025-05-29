Woman bludgeons husband to death with brick in Odisha's Ganjam after late-night fight over marital row

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old woman allegedly bludgeoned her husband to death with a brick over marital dispute at Gopalpur village under Talsara panchayat within Beguniapada police limits in Ganjam district late in the night on Tuesday.

Police on Wednesday arrested the accused, Reena Bhuiyan of Gopalpur, on charges of killing her husband Narayan Bhuiyan (40) of Biribatia village.

Sources said there was a long-standing dispute between the couple as Narayan reportedly suspected Reena of having an extra-marital affair. The tension led to their separation with Reena residing in Gopalpur with their 16-year-old daughter, and Narayan living in a separate house in the same village with their 12-year-old son and his mother Nisha Bhuiyan (59).

Police said Narayan visited Reena’s house on Tuesday night when the rest of the household was asleep. An argument reportedly broke out between the duo, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the scuffle, Narayan fell to the ground and in a fit of rage, Reena allegedly hit him on the head with a brick.